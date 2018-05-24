Forecast: Another breezy trade wind day with few showers

Trade winds will continue in the breezy category today at 15-25 mph.

Just a few passing showers are expected through Friday, and they will fall mainly windward and mauka.

High today in Honolulu will be a pleasant 82 degrees.

Breezy trade winds are expected to persist into the start of the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

The strong trades will continue to transport low clouds and showers that will focus over windward areas, with a few brief showers carried over to leeward sections of some of the smaller islands. The trades are expected to ease somewhat from Sunday into early next week.

Trade showers may increase slightly on Saturday and next Tuesday as areas of additional moisture moves through.

Surf is building a bit along east shores due to the stronger trade winds. Both town and country shores will see small swells over the holiday weekend, but nothing significant or advisory-level.

Waves today will be 3-5 east, south, and west, 2-4 feet north.

Small craft advisory for most Hawaii waters. If you have a boat charter today, check with your captain.

Special weather statement for the Kau District on the Island of Hawaii. Trace ashfall is likely today.

- Dan Cooke

