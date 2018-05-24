Honolulu store struggles with influx of homeless people

Hawaii News Now and the StarAdvertiser join forces to report on Hawaii's homeless crisis.More >>
Hawaii News Now and the StarAdvertiser join forces to report on Hawaii's homeless crisis.More >>
The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.More >>
The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
ABC Stores employees say they've had to buy a $300 power washer to clean feces away from their Cooke Street corporate headquarters since dozens of homeless people moved back into their neighborhood this month.More >>
ABC Stores employees say they've had to buy a $300 power washer to clean feces away from their Cooke Street corporate headquarters since dozens of homeless people moved back into their neighborhood this month.More >>
A Maui shooting investigation closed Piilani Highway near Kaupo on Tuesday night, police sources say.More >>
A Maui shooting investigation closed Piilani Highway near Kaupo on Tuesday night, police sources say.More >>
The city is hosting the 69th annual Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday.More >>
The city is hosting the 69th annual Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday.More >>