Oahu falls behind other spots when it comes to park access, funding

A recent report by The Trust for Public Land found that 65 percent of Oahu residents live within 10 minutes walking-distance to a park.

The new report ranks park scores for the largest cities in the United States based on park access, size, amenities, and investment. Honolulu, whose score comprises all parks on Oahu, ranked 48th out of 100.

Nationally, 70 percent of residents in large cities live within 10 walking minutes of a park. Last year, the report found that 85 percent of urban Honolulu residents live near a park, but the expansion to include all of Oahu brought the score down by 16 spots compared to last year.

Local officials requested that the Trust for Public Land include all of Oahu in the ranking this year to help improve park planning.

Minneapolis, Minnesota grabbed the top spot for the third year in a row. Charlotte, North Carolina received the lowest ranking among large cities.

“High quality parks make cities healthier in nearly every way," said Adrian Benepe, senior vice president for The Trust for Public Land. "Proximity to parks increases physical activity levels among children and adults, reducing risk for obesity, diabetes, and other serious health conditions."

"Parks also help clean the air, mitigate the risk of storm damage, build relationships among neighbors, and contribute to economic growth,” Benepe said.

