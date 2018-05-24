Michigan woman dies snorkeling in Maui waters

A Michigan woman died on Wednesday afternoon during a snorkeling trip in waters off of Hookipa Beach. (Image: County of Maui/Facebook)

Around 1 p.m. a lifeguard noticed that a snorkeler 450 feet from shore was having difficulty swimming back to the beach. The lifeguard swam out to assist the woman, but when he reached her, she was unresponsive.

The lifeguard performed CPR on the 67-year-old woman when they reached the shore, but his efforts — as well as those of Maui firefighters and paramedics — were unable to revive the victim.

It was the 20th water-related death in Maui County this year.

