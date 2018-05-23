Kauai mayor extends order banning vacation rental use in flooded areas

The Kauai Mayor extended the amount of time that vacation rental operations are prohibited in flood-affected areas.(Image: Liana Leaulii)

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. signed a second emergency proclamation on Wednesday, effectively extending the order prohibiting the operation of vacation rentals in flood-affected areas.

For at least the next 60 days, the Lumahai, Wainiha and Haena areas are only accessible to residents, government employees and disaster response officials. Utility providers, residential construction contractors, and insurance industry employees will also be allowed in those areas.

The emergency rule also extends a current order that prohibits the use of transient vacation rentals in those areas.

Visitors, tourists and vehicles that weigh more than 10,000 pounds are also prohibited. Any person that violates the emergency rule will be guilty of a misdemeanor.

Possible consequences include a $5,000 fine or up to a year in prison.

“We thank the people of Kauai as well as our visitors for your continued patience,” said Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr., in a news release. “This second supplementary emergency proclamation is necessary for the well-being of both our residents and visitors, and all of our governmental and community partners are actively working to ensure life on the island gets back to normal.”

