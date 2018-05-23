Big Island eruptions create a light show in the night sky

A new timelapse video from a camera at the Gemini Observatory atop Mauna Kea shows a remarkable view of the Kilauea eruption.

The lights seen in the clouds are from many of the fissures erupting in Leilani Estates, some of which are producing huge lava fountains topping 150 feet.

In the past week, many of the previously dormant fissures have reawakened, which are causing more destruction to structures and vegetation.

Lava flow from fissure no. 6 in particular is causing a greater threat to the Puna Geothermal Venture plant. This is in addition to another flow that has already reached the property.

Lava from fissure 20 has reached the ocean, and is currently creating huge plumes of "laze" — a mixture of gas and shards of glass.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.