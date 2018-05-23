Beach at Makena State Park reopened after shark sighting

Lifeguards have reopened the beach at Makena State Park after a 12-foot tiger shark was spotted swimming in the area.

The shark was seen about 50 feet from shore, officials said, and was swimming in a non-aggressive way.

The shark was spotted about 10:45 a.m., and swimmers were kept out of the water for about two hours.

This story will be updated.

