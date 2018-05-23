State worker remains in critical condition after excavator accident

A state worker is fighting for his life after being run over by an excavator on Hawaii Island.

Officials say the accident happened on Monday. The man who family identified as Davin Egusa was working to clear vegetation along Highway 130 near Kalapana, Pahoa Road when he was hit and pinned.

Hawaii County Fire officials say the operator of the Tractor Excavator was unaware anyone was in the road at the time of the accident.

When emergency crews got there, they say Egusa was awake, laying in the Hilo bound lane with injuries to his legs.

Egusa was taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment, but has since been flown to Oahu for further care.

"The safety of our employees and users of the highway is our number one priority, and we are saddened that one of our HDOT family members had been injured. He and his family are in our thoughts during this difficult time," an HDOT spokesperson said in a statement.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help offset medical costs.

According to the campaign, Egusa remains in the ICU.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.