Police raid massage parlor in Honolulu in crackdown of human trafficking

Police conducted a raid on a suspected massage parlor in the Ward area earlier this week.

On Monday, police stormed through 320 Ward Avenue.

It's the latest in a crackdown by the Prosecutor's Office and the Department of Homeland Security targeting suspected hot spots for sex trafficking. Authorities are working to eliminate trafficking that targets women from Asian countries.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Agents took away multiple bins and boxes from the location.

