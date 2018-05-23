Business Report: Cities with the most millionaires - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: Cities with the most millionaires

Kiplinger listed the most millionaires per capita. And there's the list.

1. Suburban New York (Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk.)
2. Silicon Valley (San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara.)
3. Washington D.C.
4. Lexington Park, Md. (two hours out of D.C.)
5. San Francisco.
6. Barnstable, Mass., on the Cape Cod peninsula.
7. Napa.
8. Oxnard-Ventura.
9. Trenton.
10. Honolulu

