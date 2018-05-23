Business Report: Cities with the most millionaires

Kiplinger listed the most millionaires per capita. And there's the list.

1. Suburban New York (Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk.)

2. Silicon Valley (San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara.)

3. Washington D.C.

4. Lexington Park, Md. (two hours out of D.C.)

5. San Francisco.

6. Barnstable, Mass., on the Cape Cod peninsula.

7. Napa.

8. Oxnard-Ventura.

9. Trenton.

10. Honolulu

