Kilauea continues to put on a show with blue flames emanating from road cracks

A mesmerizing sight: blue flames radiating from cracks in a road in Leilani Estates.

The U.S. Geological Survey posted a photo of the flames on Kahukai Street late Tuesday.

Scientists say it’s a blue burning flame of methane gas, which is produced as a byproduct of burning vegetation. In this case, it’s lava burning plants and shrubs.

When it’s ignited, it emerges as a blue flame.

The USGS says methane can seep into cracks and explode in high temperatures.

