Eruption Questions: Did they know this was going to happen?

Police conducted a raid on a suspected massage parlor in the Ward area earlier this week.More >>
Police conducted a raid on a suspected massage parlor in the Ward area earlier this week.More >>
The Central Pacific is slated to see a normal to above-normal hurricane season this year, forecasters said Wednesday.More >>
The Central Pacific is slated to see a normal to above-normal hurricane season this year, forecasters said Wednesday.More >>
This story is regularly updated with the latest on Kilauea eruptions.More >>
This story is regularly updated with the latest on Kilauea eruptions.More >>
A Maui shooting investigation closed Piilani Highway near Kaupo on Tuesday night, police sources say.More >>
A Maui shooting investigation closed Piilani Highway near Kaupo on Tuesday night, police sources say.More >>
Ala Moana center is preparing to welcome a new, Japan-based retailer to the mall.More >>
Ala Moana center is preparing to welcome a new, Japan-based retailer to the mall.More >>