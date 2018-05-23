Trending- primary results, The Voice spoiler and car chase gone awry

Howard Dicus shared two interesting primary election results for the trending segment. A Georgia state senator, who co-chaired Trump's campaign there, gave up his seat to run for governor, driving around in what he called the Deportation Bus, vowing if elected he would find illegals and send them back where they came from. In the GOP primary he got only 5% of the vote.

And in the Republican legislative primaries in Kentucky, the state House majority leader was unseated by a schoolteacher. Kentucky Republicans voted to weaken teacher pensions, leading to a wave of schoolteachers running for the legislature, mostly as Democrats but including four Republicans.

SPOILER ALERT. Billy V shared the winner from "The Voice". Team Blake's Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade came in fourth and third place.. It came down to Britton Buchanan and Brynn Cartelli. The teens ruled the day on the finale of "The Voice." Not only is Brynn the winner; but so is coach Kelly Clarkson. It would be her first win since it is her debut season.

Los Angeles is notorious for having and for covering high speed car chases. This one was reportedly on KTLA. You see the news chopper following the black sedan. The strange thing is the reaction from the driver. He pulls into a gas station and strolls out of his car like he has all the time in the world. That's when we realize, that driver is innocent. So what happened? When the car drives behind the white semi-truck, there are 2 similar sedans and the chopper tracks the wrong one. If you look closely, you'll see the target drive away.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now.