Sew a lei for Memorial Day: 38,000 lei needed

The city has kicked off their campaign encouraging the public to sew a lei for Memorial Day.

Annually, thousands of lei are draped across headstones of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

City leaders say 38,000 lei are needed and they are turning to the community for help.

The city said, "On Friday, May 25, there are numerous locations across the island where volunteers can help make lei, without any prior lei-making experience required! From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., lei-making workshops will be held at:

Kailua District Park

Kilauea District Park

Makua Ali'i Senior Center

Manoa District Park

Waialua District Park

Wai'anae District Park

Waimanalo District Park

Waipahu District Park

City: Purchased or donated lei, measuring 20” to 24” in circumference, may also be dropped off at numerous locations across the O‘ahu and the state. Those sites include: all Honolulu Fire Department stations (from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), some city parks and Federal Fire Department stations, and designated Department of Education school facilities. For copies of posters listing the various lei drop-off locations and timetables, please visit the Department of Parks and Recreation’s special Memorial Day website by clicking here.

