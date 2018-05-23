State Softball Champion Leilehua Mules Join Sunrise

The Leilehua Mules won their first EVER state softball championship earlier this month. They thumped Punahou 14-4 in the championship game despite being unseeded in the tournament. They scored 12.3 runs per game en route to the title. This was also the first year for Leilehua head coach Wendell Au. They joined us this morning on Sunrise.

