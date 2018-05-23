Brush fire closes westbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. near Honokai Hale

A traffic camera shows smoke from a brush fire off Farrington Highway (Image: Traffic Management Center)

A brush fire near Honokai Hale has shut down westbound lanes of Farrington Highway on Wednesday morning, according to Honolulu police.

Approximately 20 Honolulu firefighters responded to the brush fire just before 8 a.m.

Both westbound lanes are blocked near Laaloa Street, and traffic is being contraflowed in the eastbound direction, the state Department of Transportation said.

Cameras showed traffic crawling in both directions.

Details are still limited at this time.

Traffic impacted on westbound Farrington Hwy near Honokai Hale, due to a brush fire. Traffic is backing up in both directions. Expect delays. #hitraffic — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) May 23, 2018

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.