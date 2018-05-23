Brush fire closes westbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. near Honoka - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Brush fire closes westbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. near Honokai Hale

KO OLINA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A brush fire near Honokai Hale has shut down westbound lanes of Farrington Highway on Wednesday morning, according to Honolulu police.

Approximately 20 Honolulu firefighters responded to the brush fire just before 8 a.m.

Both westbound lanes are blocked near Laaloa Street, and traffic is being contraflowed in the eastbound direction, the state Department of Transportation said.

Cameras showed traffic crawling in both directions. 

Details are still limited at this time. 

This story will be updated.

