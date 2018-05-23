Police identify man killed in a Kalapana vehicle crash

Police on Hawaii Island have identified the man killed in a crash on Monday.

Authorities say 59-year-old Kenneth "Key" Mepham Jr. of Kalapana was killed on Highway 130.

The single-vehicle crash happened near the 21-mile marker.

Details surrounding the crash are limited.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to come forward by calling Officer Keith Nacis at 961-2339, or via email at Keith.Nacis@hawaiicounty.gov.

This was the 11th traffic fatality this year compared with 15 this time last year.

