Forecast: Stronger trades, fewer showers

The trade winds will strengthen to 15-25 mph by this afternoon. Just a few showers are riding in on the wind and will fall mainly on windward and mauka neighborhoods.

High in Honolulu will be a sunny and pleasant 82 degrees.

Refreshing trade winds will continue into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend as a high pressure system passes north of the area. The trades will be particularly breezy through Thursday night before weakening on Friday and Saturday.

East-side surf is building with the stronger trades. A new southwest swell will roll in tonight but stay below advisory levels through Thursday.

Waves today will be 4-6 feet east, 3-5 feet north, 2-4 feet west and south.

Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters due to wind and seas.

Special Weather Statement for the Kau District on the Big Island where trace ashfall amounts are likely.

- Dan Cooke

