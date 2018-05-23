Kauai man in critical condition after car plunges off a cliff

A Kauai man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after his car plunged off a cliff and into Kalihiwai Bay.

County officials say the call to first responders came in around 1:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the Kilauea side of Kalihiwai where they found a damaged guardrail from where the vehicle made impact and went over the edge.

Crews found the 36-year-old man's vehicle upside down on rocks at the water's edge. The driver was outside of the vehicle with leg injuries and had difficulty breathing, officials said.

Rescuers assisted fire personnel and paddled the victim in on a rescue surfboard. He was then taken to Wilcox Hospital.

