Officials to mail voting apps in wake of volcano eruption

Several active fissures continued to spew lava, creating flows that were headed toward the sea. (Image: USGS)

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - The State Office of Elections and the Hawaii County Elections Division has announced voting applications will be mailed to more than 6,000 voters due to the uncertain nature of the volcanic eruption in lower Puna.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Tuesday that the applications will be mailed to Pahoa Community Center (precinct 04-03) and Pahoa High/Intermediate (precinct 04-04).

Voters can use the absentee application to request a mail ballot for the 2018 elections, or to update their address if they have relocated.

Election officials said they will continue to monitor the situation to ensure affected voters are able to cast their ballot for the upcoming elections. Hawaii Revised Statutes allows polling places to be consolidated or designated absentee mail precincts during states of emergency.

