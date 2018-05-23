Maui homicide investigation closes Piilani Hwy near Kaupo - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Maui homicide investigation closes Piilani Hwy near Kaupo

Maui police are currently looking for a suspect in connection with a murder on Maui. (Image: Hawaii News Now/File) Maui police are currently looking for a suspect in connection with a murder on Maui. (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
MAUI (Hawaii News Now) -

A Maui homicide investigation closed Piilani Highway near Kaupo on Tuesday night, police sources say.

Maui police are still searching for the suspect, and no arrests have been made.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly