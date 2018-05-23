California man dies swimming in Lanai waters

A California man was pulled unresponsive out of Lanai waters on Tuesday afternoon. (Image: googlemaps)

A man visiting from California was found dead after bystanders pulled him from waters near a beach on Lanai on Tuesday afternoon.

Maui firefighters arrived at Hulopoe Beach around 12:42 p.m. where bystanders were attempting to perform CPR on the victim. Despite additional efforts by firefighters and paramedics, the man could not be revived, and was declared dead at the scene.

The 61-year-old man had been swimming at the beach as part of a tour group visiting from Maui when a nearby swimmer noticed he was unresponsive in the water.

This was the 19th water-related fatality in Maui County this year.

This story may be updated.

