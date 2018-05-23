City to host 69th annual Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony

The 69th annual Mayor's Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday. (Image: Googlemaps)

The city is hosting the 69th annual Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday.

The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will feature several ceremonial tributes and presentations. Festivities will include speeches, color guard, wreath presentations, firearm salute, aircraft flyover, playing of taps, and performances from the Royal Hawaiian Band and Sounds of Aloha Chorus.

Parking at the cemetery will be extremely limited, so the public is encouraged to use TheBus and free parking at the Joint Traffic Management Center on Kealamakai Street, just off of South King Street.

Overflow parking will be available at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. TheHandi-Van reserved rides and licensed/marked taxi cabs will be allowed to drive into the cemetery for drop-offs.

Residents are asked to please refrain from bringing their own chair into the cemetery. Reserved seating will be offered to veterans and invited guests, and remaining seats will be offered to the public on a first come, first served basis.

Residents also have the option of sewing a lei for the ceremony.

Prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony, around 38,000 lei will be made, donated, and placed on graves within the cemetery. To help meet this goal, residents will have several opportunities to donate their pre-made lei and share their lei-making skills or materials.

On Friday, there will be several locations across the island where volunteers can help make lei.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., lei-making workshops will be held at district parks in Kailua, Manoa, Waimanalo, Waipahu and Waialua, among others.

A separate lei-making event will be held at Honolulu Hale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, featuring live music and hula performances. The public is also invited to drop off flowers or homemade lei at this event.

Those looking for more information concerning the Memorial Day Ceremony, or preceding lei-making festivities can go to the Department of Parks and Recreation website.

The Scouts of Hawaii will be placing lei on every gravesite in Punchbowl at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

