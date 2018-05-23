NOAA to announce what's ahead this hurricane season

NOAA will be announcing a forecast on Wednesday for the upcoming hurricane season. (Image: NOAA)

NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center will be announcing its outlook on Wednesday for tropical cyclone activity during the upcoming hurricane season.

The event, which is hosted by the University of Hawaii at Manoa Department of Atmospheric Sciences, will also cover what residents can expect for the wet and dry seasons. Kevin Kodama, a senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service, will be providing information on the upcoming wet and dry seasons.

Hurricane season in the Central Pacific region runs from June 1 to November 30.

There will be a brief message on home and family preparation, along with updates to the Homeowners Handbook to Prepare for Natural Hazards by Dennis Hwang, a faculty member with a University of Hawaii Sea Grant.

