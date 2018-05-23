Large wastewater spill in Kailua blamed on programming error

A software error causes over 80,000 gallons of sewage to spill into at the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Image: Google Maps)

About 82,500 gallons of sewage was spilled in a ditch at the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday afternoon.

The sewage spill discharged 82,000 gallons of wastewater in less than 10 minutes. Officials from the Department of Environmental Services say that the spill was the result of a software programming error.

The ditch that the sewage spilled into was not accessible to the public, according to officials.

Cleanup crews are conducting spill recovery at the site of the spill, with vactor trucks on site. No warning signs were posted after the incident, and the Department of Health refrained from taking water samples.

This story may be updated.

