What you need to know if you're attending the 2018 Lantern Floating ceremony

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend this year's lantern floating ceremony on Memorial Day. (Image: Lantern Floating Hawaii)

The annual Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony will take place at Ala Moana Beach Park on Memorial Day this year, and more than 50,000 people are expected to attend.

The yearly ceremony draws large crowds of Oahu residents who want to pay their respects to friends and loved ones who died while serving the United States Military. The event, which is hosted by Lantern Floating Hawaii, is in its 19th year since the inaugural ceremony in 1999.

The first ceremony was established by Shinso Ito, head priest of Shinnyo-en, as a way to establish a cultural connection. Theceremony was held at Keehi Lagoon for the first three years before moving to its current location Ala Moana Beach Park.

Lanterns are free, but event-goers may make a donation at the tent. Donations go to the city for the upkeep of Ala Moana Beach Park.

The ceremony will air live on KGMB and Facebook Live starting at 6:30 p.m.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on going:

Pre-ceremony begins at 6:10 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Official ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends with the floating of the lanterns.

The lantern request tent will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all 7,000 lanterns are distributed. Organizers request that you take only one lantern per family.

Residents are asked to refrain from bringing homemade lanterns to the event due to safety concerns.

Free parking is available at the Hawaii Convention Center on Monday from 7 a.m. until midnight.

Free shuttles will take passengers from the Convention Center to Ala Moana Beach Park from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and back to the Convention Center after the ceremony through 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.