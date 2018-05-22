On Memorial Day, thousands to gather for lantern floating event

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend this year's lantern floating ceremony on Memorial Day. (Image: Lantern Floating Hawaii)

Ever year on Memorial Day, tens of thousands of people from near and far line the shore of Ala Moana Beach Park as they float illuminated lanterns off into the sunset, remembering loved ones who lost their lives.

In what can be described as a solemn yet beautiful ceremony, this year promises to be no different.

"It's a time where people can say goodbye to loved ones that passed before them," said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, with the Shinnyo-en temple.

The ceremony, which will take place Monday evening, is expected to draw large crowds of residents and visitors who want to pay their respects to friends and loved ones who died, including those who served in the United States Military.

The event, which was established by the head priest of Shinnyo-en, is in its 19th year since the inaugural ceremony in 1999.

The ceremony was created as a way to establish a connection between Buddhist and American cultures.

Rev. Yamamoto said that this year, he plans on remembering his sister-in-law who recently died, as well as his aunt and grandmother.

"These lanterns carry the names of those who passed away, as well as recent calamities of the world," Yamamoto said.

Lanterns are free, but event-goers may make a donation at the lantern request tent on the day of the event.

Donations go to the city for the upkeep of Ala Moana Beach Park.

The ceremony will air live on KGMB and Facebook Live starting at 6:30 p.m.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on going:

Pre-ceremony begins at 6:10 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Official ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends with the floating of the lanterns.

The lantern request tent will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all 7,000 lanterns are distributed. Organizers request that you take only one lantern per family.

Residents are asked to refrain from bringing homemade lanterns to the event due to safety concerns.

Free parking is available at the Hawaii Convention Center on Monday from 7 a.m. until midnight.

Free shuttles will take passengers from the Convention Center to Ala Moana Beach Park from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and back to the Convention Center after the ceremony through 9:30 p.m.

