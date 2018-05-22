Over 1,800 people without power due to outage in Pearl City

Over 1,800 residents in the Pearl City area are without power due to an outage (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Over 1,800 people are without power due to an outage in Pearl city around on Tuesday afternoon.

The outage began at 4:18 p.m. on Tuesday and is affecting 1,898 Hawaiian Electric customers in the area. HECO has already sent crews to determine the cause and make necessary repairs.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.