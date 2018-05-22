Kauai police arrest teen suspected of terroristic threatening

Kauai police arrested a teenage boy on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a possible terror threat to Kapaa High School. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Kauai police arrested a teenage boy on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a possible terroristic threat to Kapaa High School.

On Monday, the student allegedly made threats after being taunted on campus, alerting the school and another male classmate. Kauai police were soon notified and arrested the 15-year-old boy for terroristic threatening in the second degree.

A letter was sent home with Kapaa High School students on Tuesday, apprising parents of the threat that was made to the school via social media.

"All threats to our school, students, and staff are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly," said Kapaa High School Principal Daniel S. Hamada, in the letter to parents. "Penalties can range from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and serious criminal charges."

"We wanted you to have the facts so you can discuss them with your child and emphasize the seriousness of this issue," Hamada said.

Kapaa High School remained open on Tuesday while the teen suspect was in custody. School officials also said there was a planned evacuation drill at Kapaa Middle School on Tuesday that may have confused students and family members.

“Terroristic threatening is a very serious crime and it should never be taken lightly,” said Deputy Chief Michael Contrades, in a news release. “We cannot stress enough that these crimes hold consequences, and if you hear of a threat being made please report it to police immediately.”

The teen suspect has since been released to his parent's custody.

