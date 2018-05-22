Amid ongoing eruptions, Big Island mayor being treated for pneumonia

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim has been tackling several health issues amid ongoing eruptions on the Big Island. (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim is being treated for walking pneumonia, Hawaii County officials said Tuesday.

Kim's managing director, Wil Okabe, said the mayor is taking antibiotics and awaiting the results of further tests.

The medical complications come amid ongoing eruptions on the Big Island and several weeks after the mayor was hospitalized for chest pains. Doctors told Kim, 78, that he may have suffered two heart attacks.

“The mayor is very much in charge, but he’s pacing himself to ensure the county is running smoothly,” Okabe said in a news release, sent out to to avoid "misinformation or rumors" about Kim's health.

“The mayor is very much engaged in the day-to-day affairs of the county, and is being kept updated during the current eruption event.”

