Business Report: Iran nuclear deal

President Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and has begun new economic sanctions.

But all the other signatories are keeping their word on the agreement, including China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany.

It helps to know which countries buy Iranian oil.

China and India are huge customers, and so is South Korea, hundreds of thousands of barrels per DAY in recent months including LAST month.

Under 200,000 barrels a day, but still good customers of Iranian oil, are Turkey, Italy, Japan, Spain, France, and Greece.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.