Sunrise Shape Up: Crunches

Today in Sunrise Shape Up we focus on different types of crunches. Bryan Watkins from Unyque Fitness gives us 5 different variations.
The following exercise is designed to engage your abs while protecting your spine. these are all great exercises to incorporate into any routine.
1. Standard Floor Crunch - Lie face up with your knees bent with your lower back flat against the floor. Place your hands behind your head to support your neck. Lift your chest until your shoulder blades are off the ground while at the same time rotating your pelvis toward your belly button. Slowly return to the starting position. Continue for the full set.
2. Raised Leg Crunch - Lie on your back in the same starting position as a reverse crunch, with your feet and legs at a 90-degree angle. Exhale and crunch up without letting your chin drop into your chest. As you lower down, inhale and get ready for the next rep. For an added challenge, you can lift your butt off the ground as your head and shoulders come up into your crunch.
3. Oblique Crunches - Start lying on your back with your knees bent and your hands behind your head. Crunch up, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee. With control lower back to the ground. Next, crunch up bringing your right elbow towards your left knee. Lower with control. Repeat, alternating sides.
4. Ball Crunches - Exercise ball crunches are done with a large exercise ball. Although this exercise requires a piece of equipment (Swiss-ball), it’s also convenient for use at home. Start with by Lying with your back on an exercise ball and keep your hands behind your neck for support. Throughout the exercise, focus straight on the ceiling instead of looking down. Looking down would cause unnecessary strain on your neck. Your bum should be touching the edge of the ball and lower back placed into the ball. Lift shoulders up and crunch forward and up.
5. Oblique Ball Crunch - Setting up in the same position as ball crunch only this time crunch up, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee. With control lower back to start position. Next, crunch up bringing your right elbow towards your left knee. Lower with control. Repeat, alternating sides.
Total Body Routine
Body Weight Squats - 3 x 10reps
A crunch of your choice - 3 x 10reps
Push-ups - 3 x 10 reps
A crunch of your choice - 3 x 10 reps
Pull-ups - 3 x 10 reps
A crunch of your choice - 3 x 10 reps
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.