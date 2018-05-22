Sunrise Shape Up: Crunches

Sandwiches make convenient lunches, but those two slices of bread can really eat into your day's calorie allotment. What's more, typical white bread doesn't provide much in the way of nutrients.

Sandwiches make convenient lunches, but those two slices of bread can really eat into your day's calorie allotment. What's more, typical white bread doesn't provide much in the way of nutrients.

An important checklist used to screen for autism can miss subtle clues in some children, delaying their eventual diagnosis.

An important checklist used to screen for autism can miss subtle clues in some children, delaying their eventual diagnosis.

Google’s Wear OS should be competing with the Apple Watch, but instead it has been left to stagnate without useful new features, or even any attention at Google I/O. Wear OS can be saved, and there are companies out there...

Google’s Wear OS should be competing with the Apple Watch, but instead it has been left to stagnate without useful new features, or even any attention at Google I/O. Wear OS can be saved, and there are companies...

Starting to get a little tired of playing with the same software on your smartwatch? Turns out you have an open-source option, Linux-based smartwatch OS called AsteroidOS has just launched for a selection of watches.

Starting to get a little tired of playing with the same software on your smartwatch? Turns out you have an open-source option, Linux-based smartwatch OS called AsteroidOS has just launched for a selection of watches.

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available from companies like Garmin, Apple, and Fitbit but it's hard to know which are...

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available from companies like Garmin, Apple, and Fitbit but it's hard to know...

Apple has revealed the dates and location for WWDC 2018, which is where we'll see the latest and greatest software that Apple has to offer. We may also see a new Mac Pro, new iPad, and more.

Apple has revealed the dates and location for WWDC 2018, which is where we'll see the latest and greatest software that Apple has to offer. We may also see a new Mac Pro, new iPad, and more.

We now know when Apple will show off its latest software innovations at WWDC

We now know when Apple will show off its latest software innovations at WWDC

Qualcomm will release a new smartwatch processing platform later this year, which it says will make wearables smaller, with improved features, and better battery life. Touchscreen smartwatches are in desperate need of a...

Qualcomm will release a new smartwatch processing platform later this year, which it says will make wearables smaller, with improved features, and better battery life. Touchscreen smartwatches are in desperate need...

Today in Sunrise Shape Up we focus on different types of crunches. Bryan Watkins from Unyque Fitness gives us 5 different variations.

The following exercise is designed to engage your abs while protecting your spine. these are all great exercises to incorporate into any routine.

1. Standard Floor Crunch - Lie face up with your knees bent with your lower back flat against the floor. Place your hands behind your head to support your neck. Lift your chest until your shoulder blades are off the ground while at the same time rotating your pelvis toward your belly button. Slowly return to the starting position. Continue for the full set.

2. Raised Leg Crunch - Lie on your back in the same starting position as a reverse crunch, with your feet and legs at a 90-degree angle. Exhale and crunch up without letting your chin drop into your chest. As you lower down, inhale and get ready for the next rep. For an added challenge, you can lift your butt off the ground as your head and shoulders come up into your crunch.

3. Oblique Crunches - Start lying on your back with your knees bent and your hands behind your head. Crunch up, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee. With control lower back to the ground. Next, crunch up bringing your right elbow towards your left knee. Lower with control. Repeat, alternating sides.

4. Ball Crunches - Exercise ball crunches are done with a large exercise ball. Although this exercise requires a piece of equipment (Swiss-ball), it’s also convenient for use at home. Start with by Lying with your back on an exercise ball and keep your hands behind your neck for support. Throughout the exercise, focus straight on the ceiling instead of looking down. Looking down would cause unnecessary strain on your neck. Your bum should be touching the edge of the ball and lower back placed into the ball. Lift shoulders up and crunch forward and up.

5. Oblique Ball Crunch - Setting up in the same position as ball crunch only this time crunch up, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee. With control lower back to start position. Next, crunch up bringing your right elbow towards your left knee. Lower with control. Repeat, alternating sides.

Total Body Routine

Body Weight Squats - 3 x 10reps

A crunch of your choice - 3 x 10reps

Push-ups - 3 x 10 reps

A crunch of your choice - 3 x 10 reps

Pull-ups - 3 x 10 reps

A crunch of your choice - 3 x 10 reps

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.