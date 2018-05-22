Suspect sought in back-to-back stabbings in Chinatown

Authorities are searching for a suspect in back-to-back stabbings in Chinatown early Tuesday.

According to Emergency Medical Services officials, someone stabbed two men just a few hundred feet from one another around 1:30 a.m.

One of the attacks happened at River and North Hotel streets. A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The second stabbing occurred at North King and Kekaulike streets. The victim in this incident is a 32-year-old man who was also seriously injured.

EMS said it is the same person for both incidents.

It’s not clear what the motive was for these attacks.

Honolulu police have not made any arrests yet.

