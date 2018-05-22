Forecast: Trace ashfall for parts of Big Island after explosion

The trades will be 10-20 mph with some occasional stronger gusts.

Passing showers will fall mainly windward and mauka, and mostly nights and mornings.

High in Honolulu will be about 83 degrees.

Locally breezy trade winds will persist across the state this week. The low-level trade wind flow will continue to transport low clouds and brief showers over windward and mauka sections of the island chain.

The most recent explosion at Kilauea's Halemaumau crater occurred at 3:45 a.m. this morning. Trace ashfall is expected to the southwest, primarily the Kau District and Highway 11 south of Volcano Town.

Surf is small all around. No significant swells are in the forecast.

Waves today will be 2-4 feet east, 2-3 feet north, 1-3 feet west and south.

Small craft advisory for all channels, Maalaea Bay, and coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

