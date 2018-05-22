City to host 10th annual 'Bike to the Zoo Day'

The city will be hosting its 10th annual Bike to the Zoo Day on Sunday. (Image: Hawaii Bicycling League)

The city will be hosting its 10th annual Bike to the Zoo Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who rides a bike to the Honolulu Zoo that day gets free admission during event hours. The city-run event is meant to encourage people to ride bicycles for short trips instead of taking their cars.

Bicyclists are advised to enter the zoo from the gate on Monserrat.

“Visiting the zoo by bike you are doing at least four good things," said Chad Taniguchi, executive director of Hawaii Bicycling League, in a news release. "Being kind to mother earth, creating awareness that native habitats all over the world need to be protected, getting healthy, and reducing road and parking congestion."

"Not to mention saving money, and having fun,” Taniguchi said.

The event will include free valet parking for bicycles, and prizes for participants. Anyone with more questions about the event can contact Kelly Akasaki with the city at 808-768-8335.

