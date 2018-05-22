State reopens section 8 housing waitlist for the first time in 4 years

The section 8 housing list for Hawaii will open for the first time in four years. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

The voucher program waitlist for section 8 housing on Oahu will be opened next month for the first time in more than 4 years.

Online applications will be accepted starting June 4th at 7:45 a.m., and the application period ends at 4-30 pm on June 8th. Those wanting to apply to be on the waiting list can apply on the Public Housing Authority website.

This story may be updated.

