State reopens section 8 housing waitlist for the first time in 4 years

The voucher program waitlist for section 8 housing on Oahu will be opened next month for the first time in more than 4 years.

Online applications will be accepted starting June 4th at 7:45 a.m., and the application period ends at 4-30 pm on June 8th. Those wanting to apply to be on the waiting list can apply on the Public Housing Authority website

