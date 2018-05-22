Report: Nearly half of Hawaii's keiki under 6 are without access to quality child care

As the Kilauea eruption continues to make national headlines, organizers of The IronMan are urging triathletes to not cancel their travel plans.More >>
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.
The trees along the Manoa Stream by Woodlawn Drive have been a part of the Manoa neighborhood for decades.
On Sunday night, authorities told officials at a charter school in Pualaa that a lava flow was quickly headed in their direction, giving them no more than three days to evacuate.
Volcanic emissions from ongoing eruptions is more than five times what the Big Island typically sees.
