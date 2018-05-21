Fast-moving lava flow leaves Puna charter school scrambling to pack out

A charter school was told by Hawaii County officials that they had 2 to 3 days to evacuate their building due to lava heading in their direction. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

On Sunday night, authorities told officials at a charter school in Pualaa that a lava flow was quickly headed in their direction, giving them no more than three days to evacuate.

Kua O Ka La Charter School has been in the area for 18 years, and officials have already safely relocated all 220 students from the 300-acre campus. The school's extended community, along with county workers and staff, are still helping to remove all of the items from the school building.

"I saw the news about the lava finger coming this week, and the first thing I do is try to hop on any anybody's car coming down here so I can help and Kokua with my school," said Kameron Marquez, a Kua O Ka La student.

The school's officials haven't received any additional information since Sunday night, but the possibility that the school might not be there when volcanic activity stops is not lost on anyone.

"There's a lot of emotion and I pule kakou (pray) every moment every day and just have gratitude and know that it's all divinely perfect," said Susie Osbourne, the head of the school.

Classes for Kua O Ka La students are being held at temporary facilities in separate locations until further notice.