Lava flow tiptoes onto Puna Geothermal plant's property and then stalls

Civil defense officials are ramping up their contingency plans after a lava flow crawled onto Puna Geothermal Venture's property before stalling.

No wells were threatened, and officials said lava didn't encroach the 40-acre parcel authorities considered the boundaries of the plant.

It did, however, enter part of the 815-acre property that Puna Geothermal leases.

Hawaii County Civil Defense authorities said Monday they are making sure they're ready should lava inundate the plant.

If lava hits a well at the site, it could trigger a release of hydrogen sulfide, a dangerous gas.

Talmadge Magno, Civil Defense administrator, said evacuations could be necessary in the event of a gas release.

Authorities have already removed tens of thousands of gallons of flammable pentane from the site.

Meanwhile, work to kill three active wells at the site continue, and crews are encountering problems with at least one of them.

That well appears to have been affected by underground heating — efforts to cool it and release pressure in the well with fresh water and saltwater haven't been successful. The worst case scenario if the well can't be deactivated would be a violent blowout of pressure and a gas release.

Mike Kaleikini, of Puna Geothermal Venture, said the plant is being monitored around the clock to make sure crews can act quickly if they need to.

"Safety has been foremost our no. 1 priority for our employees and also for the surrounding community so with that we're not going to spare any resources to ensure safety," he said.

This story will be updated.

