Traffic Alert: Fallen storage container snarls traffic on parts of Kamehameha Hwy

A large, matson-sized container is blocking parts of Kamehameha Highway. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Traffic on Kamehameha Highway headed west is extremely slow after a matson-sized storage container fell off of a truck and blocked part of the roadway.

The large shipping container is currently blocking the road near Pearl City Industrial Park on Kamehameha Highway and Kuala Street. Honolulu police have kept the area open by routing some of the traffic around the container using a lane headed east.

Drivers are advised to the avoid the area and use Farrington Highway or an alternate route.

