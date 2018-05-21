Private interment ceremony held at Punchbowl for late Sen. Akaka

Friends and family members attend a private interment ceremony at Punchbowl for the late U.S. Sen. Dan Akaka. (Image: Milton Hee)

Friends and family members of the late Sen. Daniel Akaka bid their final aloha to the 'Aloha Statesman' during a private interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday.

Akaka, who was interred with full military honors during the ceremony, was a U.S. Army veteran who served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War II.

The interment ceremony capped a weekend of remembrance for Akaka, who was the first Native Hawaiian to serve in Congress. A celebration of life was held on Saturday at Kawaiahao Church after the late senator's body lied in state at the capitol for 24 hours.

Akaka passed away on April 6th at the age of 93.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.