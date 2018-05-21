Man charged with murder in suspected killing of mother at Lihue bank

A Kauai man was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the alleged killing of a woman at a Lihue bank.

49-year-old Louis Elliot Landsman, a Moloaa resident, is accused in the deadly stabbing at the First Hawaiian Bank location in Lihue. The victim, 68-year-old Charlene Landsman, is believed to have been the suspect's mother.

Police say Landsman used a large hunting-style knife in the attack. Sources tell Hawaii News Now that the man entered the bank several times prior to the stabbing, and it was evident there was tension between the two.

He was later arrested in the parking lot of the bank. He is being held on $1 million bail.

This story will be updated.

