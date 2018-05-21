Kupuna Celebrations: Happy birthday, Christine Harrison!

Time to celebrate our Kupuna.
Christine Harrison of Makawao turned 105 recently. She has one daughter, four grandchildren, five great-grandkids, and four great-great grandkids, with another on the way.
She says her secret to a long and wonderful life is eating her fruits and veggies. She never drinks alcohol or smokes. Little things don't bother her, and she's always been very independent.
Happy Birthday to Christine Harrison!
