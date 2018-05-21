Man dies after being pulled from waters off Sand Island

A 57-year-old man died after he was pulled from waters off Sand Island (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A man died after he was pulled from waters off Sand Island on Sunday afternoon, according to Honolulu police.

Emergency Medical Services officials said the 57-year-old man was found unconscious n the water around 4 p.m.

Paramedics began treating him and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died.

Ocean Safety officials said there were no lifeguards on duty in the area at the time.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

