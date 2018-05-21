Business Report: A closer look at April unemployment across Hawa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: A closer look at April unemployment across Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

April unemployment (and last year)
Kauai 1.8 (2.7)
Oahu 1.9 (2.2)
Molokai 4.8 (5.3)
Lanai 2.1 (3.0)
Maui Island 1.9 (2.7)
Big Island 2.2 (2.9)
U.S. 3.7 (4.1)

