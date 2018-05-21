TRAFFIC: Crash closes multiple westbound lanes of Moanalua Freew - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC: Crash closes multiple westbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway

A single-vehicle crash Monday morning shut down multiple westbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway near Fort Shafter, according to Honolulu police.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

Only one lane was open as of 10 a.m.

Police said a four-door vehicle hit a median wall and flipped over. 

It's not clear if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated.

