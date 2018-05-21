Forecast: A little cloudier but just a few windward showers on the trades

More clouds are streaming over the state, especially for Kauai and Oahu, but there are no organized rainmakers expected this week. Trade winds will remain on the breezy side before backing off into Tuesday as a cold front passes to the north of the islands. New high pressure behind the front will speed up the trades once again.

Sulfur dioxide emissions and ash fall are being closely monitored on the Big Island. The strong east-northeast winds will focus harmful SO2 plumes immediately downwind, with unhealthy levels possible into the Ka'u District, which is also susceptible to ash from explosive plumes rising from Halemaumau.

For mariners, the strong trades are keeping a Small Craft Advisory posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Wave heights are lowering as a south-southwest swell subsides. Surf on east shores will be rough and choppy due to the breezy trade winds.

- Ben Gutierrez

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.