Man in truck bed killed in early morning hit-and-run on H-1 Free - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Man in truck bed killed in early morning hit-and-run on H-1 Freeway

A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the H-1 near the Wilder Ave. off-ramp (Image: Hawaii News Now) A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the H-1 near the Wilder Ave. off-ramp (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The search continues for a hit and run driver involved in a deadly crash that shut down the H-1 Freeway Monday morning. The freeway was closed near Wilder Avenue from about 4:15 a.m. until 6:30 a.m.

Police say it started with a fender bender. Sources tell HNN the suspect was driving a stolen pick-up truck. When he tried to flee a passenger in the vehicle that was hit -- got out of the car -- and jumped into the bed of the truck.

The suspect sped off. Police say he then hit a median near the Wilder off ramp knocking the victim out of the truck bed and onto the roadway. The 37-year-old was struck by a van driven by a 21-year-old and killed.

Police say the suspect crashed the truck on the highway and ran from the scene. Officers found a young woman with serious injuries in the cab of the truck.

Police have not yet released the identity of the 37-year-old who was killed or any additional information about the suspect in this case.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly