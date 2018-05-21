Man in truck bed killed in early morning hit-and-run on H-1 Freeway

A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the H-1 near the Wilder Ave. off-ramp (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The search continues for a hit and run driver involved in a deadly crash that shut down the H-1 Freeway Monday morning. The freeway was closed near Wilder Avenue from about 4:15 a.m. until 6:30 a.m.

Police say it started with a fender bender. Sources tell HNN the suspect was driving a stolen pick-up truck. When he tried to flee a passenger in the vehicle that was hit -- got out of the car -- and jumped into the bed of the truck.

The suspect sped off. Police say he then hit a median near the Wilder off ramp knocking the victim out of the truck bed and onto the roadway. The 37-year-old was struck by a van driven by a 21-year-old and killed.

Police say the suspect crashed the truck on the highway and ran from the scene. Officers found a young woman with serious injuries in the cab of the truck.

Police have not yet released the identity of the 37-year-old who was killed or any additional information about the suspect in this case.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

