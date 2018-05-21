Honolulu firefighters rescue injured hiker on Moanalua Ridge

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker after she got injured on Moanalua Ridge on Sunday afternoon.

Three hikers began hiking near the ridge around 7 a.m. Sunday when one of the women in the group was injured. Honolulu firefighters were able to reach the woman around 3:03 p.m. after being alerted to the hiker in distress at around 1:05 p.m.

After being relocated, the woman was airlifted via helicopter to the landing zone at Kaneohe District Park. She was the transferred to paramedics to receive treatment.

The other hikers in her group were able to finish the hike on their own, without injury.

