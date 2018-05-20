Kaneohe Elementary School unveils mural in honor of late Sen. Akaka

It seems that the students, faculty and staff of Kaneohe Elementary School are determined to preserve the legacy of the "Aloha Statesman."

On Saturday the elementary school, along with Playground Art Crew, Pena People, and members of the Akaka family, unveiled a new mural commemorating the late Sen. Daniel Akaka.

The mural depicts Akaka surrounded by a mountain range emblazoned with a quote; "I have witnessed how education opens doors, and I know that when sound instruction takes place, students experience the joys of new-found knowledge and the ability to excel.”

The late senator was a teacher and principal at several public schools on Oahu, including Kaneohe elementary. Akaka's family members, as well as several elementary school students, were able to complete the public art piece by placing their hand prints on the mural.

“Senator Akaka, who was a principal at Kaneohe Elementary for several years, made a profound impact on education in Hawaii, and has done so much for our people and community,” said Derek Minakami, principal at Kaneohe Elementary School.

“He’ll always have a special place in the hearts of the Kaneohe Elementary ohana, and we are honored to turn his legacy into a lasting piece of art for future generations to enjoy and learn about him.”

